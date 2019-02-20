The Broadmoor hotel’s proposal to more than double its Broadmoor Hall exhibition space won approval from city planners this week.
The public has until 5 p.m. March 1 to appeal that approval, said Lonna Thelen, a principal planner with the city’s Land Use Review Division. An appeal would send The Broadmoor’s proposal to the city Planning Commission for review March 21, she said.
The hotel is seeking to build a nearly 170,000-square-foot addition to Broadmoor Hall, which opened in 2005 as part of the five-star resort’s campus in southwest Colorado Springs. The addition would provide about 93,500 square feet of open floor space that would be paired with the 60,000-square-foot Broadmoor Hall to help accommodate the annual Space Symposium convention at the hotel.
The Space Foundation, a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit, has staged the symposium at The Broadmoor each year since launching the event in 1984. It’s the Springs’ largest annual convention, attracts thousands of government, military, aerospace and media attendees from around the world and pumps an estimated $30 million into the local economy. This year’s event is April 8-11.
About 200 symposium exhibits and displays fill the 60,000-square-foot Broadmoor Hall and spill over to a temporary, tent-like structure . But the Space Foundation says it needs more space and has a waiting list of 60 to 70 vendors and exhibitors.
In addition to meeting the symposium’s needs, the Broadmoor Hall addition would help attract events during the hotel’s slower times of the year, from fall through spring, Broadmoor President Jack Damioli has said.
Those events — multiday functions and not single-day events — would help boost business at The Broadmoor as attendees stay overnight, eat at the hotel’s restaurants and shop at its stores, Damioli said. Spin-off business from those events also would benefit area hotels and restaurants, while The Broadmoor could add to its workforce, he said.
“We believe we have a very good, solid plan to not only retain the Space Symposium at The Broadmoor and in Colorado Springs for the foreseeable future, but also to create more off-season business at The Broadmoor that will create more full-time employment,” Damioli said.
In a letter to city planners, Broadmoor consultant N.E.S. Inc. of Colorado Springs responded to questions raised about the project. Among those issues, N.E.S. said The Broadmoor plans to use shuttle buses from off-site parking lots to reduce vehicle trips on neighborhood streets, decrease congestion at intersections and minimize parking in nearby residential areas.
Planning Commission appeals can be made by going to www.coloradosprings.gov/planning. Click on the “land use review” link, then “applications” and finally “checklists and letters” to find a link and form for the “appeal of an administrative decision to planning commission.”
Appellants must fill out the form, enclose an appeal statement and include a $176 check to cover the appeal’s cost. Appeals must be dropped off at the city’s Land Use Review Division office, 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 105, in downtown Colorado Springs.
The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.
More information: lthelen@springsgov.com or 385-5383.