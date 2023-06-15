Visit Colorado Springs, the city’s primary marketing organization for travel and tourism, announced this week that it will team up with Wheel the World, an online travel site, to help people with mobility disabilities find accessible hotels and travel spots.

More than 54% of U.S. travelers with mobility disabilities were given a room at check-in that did not match the room they booked, MMGY Global, a marketing agency, reported during 2022 in a research study Visit Colorado Springs helped sponsor.

Prioritizing accessibility within the Colorado Springs tourism sector was a goal Visit Colorado Springs President and CEO Doug Price announced at the organization’s annual meeting in March. But he said that decision was reaffirmed when he saw Longwoods International, a research consultant that provides data about tourism, found 35% of people who spent a night visiting Colorado Springs in 2022 had a travel party member with a disability, which is 15% higher than the national average.

“Travelers just said they needed more access to information before visiting a destination,” Price said. “They want to see the lodging options ahead of time through pictures and virtual tours and so we just knew that is something that Wheel the World could help us with.”

Visit Colorado Springs received a $20,000 grant from the Colorado Tourism Office to fund a partnership with Wheel the World, an online travel agency for travelers with disabilities (primarily those with mobility-related disabilities) and seniors.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Camilo Navarro, Wheel the World’s co-founder and chief operations officer, said Colorado Springs will be among the more than 250 destinations listed on the site where travelers can peruse information about hotel and attractions’ accessibility and book a hotel or tour online.

“The outdoors (are) deeply rooted in our hearts,” Navarro wrote in an email to The Gazette. “Partnering with Colorado Springs is making part of that journey (come) alive.”

During the upcoming months Visit Colorado Springs will help connect an anticipated 30 hotels and local attractions with Wheel the World to complete assessments that will provide travelers with comprehensive details about accessibility options such as bed and counter heights. Wheel the World will also work with those businesses and provide information and training about how to make their spaces more accessible.

“Destinations (such) as Colorado Springs are making a smart move to take advantage of the opportunity,” Navarro wrote, “but also do what is right for their community and people who visit them.”