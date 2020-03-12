James Proby, owner of The Men's Xchange; Pikes Peak Habitat's ReStore; and AGL: Coaching for Good received Prism awards Thursday from the Colorado Institute for Social Impact.
Proby was named social entrepreneur of the year, AGL: Coaching for Good was named social impact startup of the year and ReStore was named social impact business of the year, an award it also received in 2018.
The Men's Xchange features donated men’s clothing at affordable prices for professional men. AGL helps businesses attract, retain and develop young professionals. ReStore sells donated building supplies and related items to support Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.
The awards were presented during an event at the City Auditorium.