The Men's Xchange (copy)

James Proby, founder of The Men’s Xchange, talks about his small business Wednesday during a 2018 tour of small businesses in the area. The downtown store features donated men’s clothing at affordable prices for professional men. Proby was named social entrepreneur of the year Thursday by the Colorado Institute for Social Impact.

 jerilee bennett, the gazette

James Proby, owner of The Men's Xchange; Pikes Peak Habitat's ReStore; and AGL: Coaching for Good received Prism awards Thursday from the Colorado Institute for Social Impact.

Small merchants use personal touch to draw holiday shoppers

Proby was named social entrepreneur of the year, AGL: Coaching for Good was named social impact startup of the year and ReStore was named social impact business of the year, an award it also received in 2018.

The Men's Xchange features donated men’s clothing at affordable prices for professional men. AGL helps businesses attract, retain and develop young professionals. ReStore sells donated building supplies and related items to support Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center wins Prism Award

The awards were presented during an event at the City Auditorium.

ReStore named top social impact business in Colorado Springs

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Tags

Load comments