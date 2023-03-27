Summer internships aren’t just for college students.

The Pikes Peak Business & Education Alliance, a public-private partnership that strives to build a pipeline between K-12 schools and the labor market, is facilitating a summer internship program between high school students and businesses in the Pikes Peak region.

The program gives students, grades nine through 12, a chance to participate in a 60-hour career training opportunity from June to August in computer science and cybersecurity, culinary pursuits and hospitality, skilled trades or business occupations.

“Students have an opportunity to gain experience and competency in an occupation of interest before they make a college decision,” Bob Gemignani, the Pikes Peak Business & Education Alliance’s program director, said via email. “(And) get access to a relationship with a business partner who could eventually hire them.”

Students who complete an approved experiential internship through the alliance can earn elective course credit, Gemignani said. Depending on the employer, the internship could be paid or unpaid with a stipend upon completion.

As the intermediary, the alliance recruits businesses to host students for internships and helps those businesses be prepared to do so through training and other resources.

Businesses post their internships on the alliance’s web tool and the organization markets the internships through schools to students and helps them apply, interview and select an internship, Gemignani said.

In 2022, 54 students were placed with 18 employers in the community, he said. Among those businesses, 30% hired high school interns for the rest of the summer or for a second paid internship.

The deadline for businesses to register is April 15 and students can apply until April 16.

Interested businesses can sign up here or email business@ppbea.org. Students and business also can visit the Pikes Peak Business & Education Alliance website at https://forms.gle/LhBtJ9eobc6iEjkL8.