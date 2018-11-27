Lend Me Your Gear, a Colorado Springs-based online marketplace for renting everything from tools and household items to electronics and heavy machinery, has acquired Chicago-based Specialty Auto Tool Rental.
Terms of the transaction, completed Nov. 17, were not disclosed, but Lend Me Your Gear CEO Glenn Carlson said all of Specialty Auto Tool Rental's operations are being moved to Colorado Springs. Lend Me Your Gear was started in May 2017 as an online marketplace to rent luggage and has expanded to more than 2,100 items from 330 vendors. Specialty Auto Rental was started in 2012 and focuses on tools for upscale brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes and others.