As the Colorado Springs Independent newspaper looks to enter its 30th year of publication in 2023, co-founder John Weiss, 67, is retiring this month, and his privately owned Colorado Publishing House will cease to exist.

But the products of his labor, which over the past three decades have grown from publishing an alternative news weekly to regularly churning out seven varied publications, are moving to a different business model that company officials say will safeguard longevity.

Final paperwork is being completed to form a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Sixty35 Media, Amy Gillentine, publisher and executive editor of Colorado Publishing House, said Thursday.

Assets of the corporations — which include the flagship Independent, known as the Indy, along with the Colorado Springs Business Journal, the Southeast Express, the Pikes Peak Bulletin in Manitou Springs, The Transcript legal publication and two newspapers under Colorado Springs Military Group — will move to the nonprofit, she said.

The shift will be completed by the end of October, according to Gillentine.

“This is a way to make sure the papers continue in perpetuity and not be based on a single person or owner but based on community effort or involvement,” she said. “We are very excited about moving forward in a new way.”

All the papers initially are coming under the Sixty35 Media umbrella, she said. The organization is named for Colorado Springs’ elevation of 6,035 feet above sea level.

The two military papers, the Fort Carson Mountaineer and the Space Orbital for Schriever Space Force Base, will end on Nov. 11 and be reformatted into military and local news products that publish six to 12 times a year, Gillentine said.

Colorado Publishing House considered several options when Weiss announced he would exit as chairman, said Ahriana Platten, chairwoman of the Sixty35 Media board, which is still being formed. Other members won’t be named publicly until all seven seats are filled, she said.

“Do we just stop, do we sell the papers to another nonprofit or media group,” were among the choices leaders mulled, Platten said.

“But when everything was done, the overall feeling was becoming a nonprofit ourselves would assure that we would stay local, which has always been foundational to this company,” she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the fluctuating economy have forced many businesses to reconsider their operating models, said Platten, a minister who previously ran Unity Spiritual Center in the Rockies.

Switching profit structure is a recent evolution in the publishing field, said Tim Regan-Porter, CEO of the Colorado Press Association Network, a nonprofit trade outfit.

Industry challenges are driving the nationwide trend, he said, since online platforms such as Craigslist and Google began eating into newspaper advertising revenue.

“There’s still a lot of money in the industry, so I think there will continue to be opportunity for people to own a company and make a profit,” he said.

“But there’s an increasing realization that regardless of whether there’s a lot of profit or a little profit, that what we provide is very valuable to citizens, other businesses and democracy,” Regan-Porter said. “It’s important that these news institutions remain in whatever form there is.”

Under Sixty35 Media, the papers will keep publishing hard-copy and digital formats, Gillentine said. Additional podcasts are planned for the organization, she said, and other developments will be announced later this quarter.

News coverage won’t change, Gillentine said, with the exception of no more election voter guides and endorsements. Nonprofits with 501(c)(3) designation are not allowed by law to endorse political candidates.

“Our bylaws keep the journalism we do separate from board influence or interference,” she said. “We are adamant in all the paperwork that independent journalism is what we do and will continue to do.”

The mission to provide a public service and “tell the stories nobody else is telling, give people a voice to people who don’t have one and hold government officials accountable” also will not be affected, Gillentine said.

Three employees have been laid off this year, but only one in preparation for the switchover, she said. New positions, such as a digital editor, are being hired.

Advertising sales will generate the bulk of the organization's revenue, Gillentine said, with foundation grant funding being sought for special projects and operating costs. A new membership program with benefits to supporters will roll out in November.

“Without local journalism observing the decisions that are made politically, environmentally, culturally, without someone reporting on that, the public is in some ways disabled when it comes to being informed and being able to respond and actively create the community they want,” Platten said.

Weiss has been a visionary, Gillentine said. He and Kathryn Eastburn started the Indy in 1993, following the 1992 Colorado voter-approved constitutional amendment that banned municipalities from prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ people. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the measure in 1996.

“His commitment to truth-telling and local community-based journalism is to be commended,” Gillentine said. “He’s been a great force in this community.”

Weiss did not return a call to The Gazette seeking comments on the new direction for himself and his company.

The reality, said Regan-Porter, is that news “still has to be sustainable.”

Nonprofit status removes some of the pressures related to the amount of return a news outlet generates, he said.

“That’s why some have found it a reasonable alternative,” Regan-Porter said. “The trend in general is a recognition that what we provide is more than the business, it's a public good.”