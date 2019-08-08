Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.