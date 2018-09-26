Colorado Springs’ popular northeast side — home to some of the city’s more affordable homes and bustling with shopping, dining and recreation — is now near the top of the nation’s hottest neighborhoods.
The city’s 80922 ZIP code ranked No. 2 out of 32,000 nationwide in Realtor.com’s fourth annual study of hot ZIP codes released Wednesday. The area moved up several spots from last year’s No. 7 ranking by the California-based online real estate service.
The ranking is the latest accolade for Colorado Springs, which was tabbed in July as the most desirable place to live by U.S. News & World Report and whose rising prices and furious demand have made its housing market among the highest rated in the nation.
The 80922 ZIP code — bounded by Powers and Stetson Hills boulevards, Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road — is part of a larger Multiple Listing Service area where the median home price was $300,000 in August or $15,000 less than the rest of El Paso County, according to Pikes Peak Association of Realtors data. Stetson Hills, Indigo Ranch and Springs Ranch are among its better known subdivisions.
Area shopping includes the sprawling First & Main Town Center, home to dozens of restaurants, a Cinemark movie theater complex and big boxes such as J.C. Penney, SuperTarget, Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse and Best Buy. The Springs Ranch Golf Club is a short drive away, while the St. Francis Medical Center at Powers and Woodmen Road to the north is undergoing a major expansion.
“There’s everything you need out there,” said Bruce Betts, a real estate agent and owner of Re/Max Advantage in Colorado Springs. “There’s a new hospital out there at Penrose-St. Francis, there’s a golf course, there’s theaters, there’s restaurants, there’s shopping. … What could you possibly be looking for that’s not just a few minutes drive away?”
And for the area’s homeowners, the north-south Powers roadway provides a direct route to the area’s military installations and north to Denver, Betts said.
Realtor.com’s analysis of nationwide ZIP codes sought to determine the time it takes properties to sell in each area and how frequently homes are viewed online.
“The number of households in this ZIP grew by 21 percent from 2010 to 2018, with a home ownership rate of 80 percent among all age groups and 68 percent among millennials,” Realtor.com said.
Homes in 80922 sell in 15 days, almost 20 days faster than the rest of El Paso County, according to Realtor.com. Asking prices of homes for sale in the area rose nearly 10 percent over 2017, it said.
Kentwood, Mich., a Grand Rapids suburban, had the top-ranked ZIP code in Realtor.com’s 2018 study.
Other top 10 areas, in order, were neighborhoods in Watauga, Texas, north of Fort Worth; Castro Valley, Calif., south of Oakland; Peabody, Mass., north of Boston; Boise, Idaho; Worthington, Ohio, a Columbus suburb; Overland Park, Kan., a Kansas City suburb; Rochester, in western New York; and Upper Montclair, N.J., a New York City suburb.
Some of the suburban areas in Realtor.com’s top 10 were buoyed by millennials, according to Realtor.com.
“When it comes to choosing a home of their own, millennials are looking for opportunity and they’re finding it in affordable suburbs,” said Danielle Hale, Realtor.com’s chief economist. “These hot housing markets are attracting the attention of hard-working, high-earning 25-to-34-year-olds who are drawn by their relative affordability, strong local economies and outdoor and cultural amenities.”