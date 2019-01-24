Colorado Springs moved up to 58th from 90th last year in the Milken Institute's annual Best-Performing Cities ranking, its best finish since the city was ranked 57th in 2012.
The annual study measures the economic vitality of 200 large U.S. metropolitan areas and 201 small cities to determine where jobs are created and sustained. By moving up the rankings by 32 spots, the Springs had the 15th-largest gain among large metro areas. Merced, Calif., posted the biggest jump, rising 56 spots to 38th.
Colorado Springs was helped by strong job growth, but hurt by weak wage and gross domestic product (economic) growth. The Springs ranked four spots ahead of Boulder, but behind Fort Collins (ninth), Denver (24th), and Greeley (42). Among small cities, Pueblo ranked 78th and Grand Junction ranked 131st. Provo, Utah, topped the large metro area list, while Bend, Ore., headed the small city list.