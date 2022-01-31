Greg Garcia, Michael Garcia, Lisa O'Connor and Stephen Knopp joined the Colorado Springs office of Stifel, a St. Louis, Mo.-based wealth management company, to form Garcia Wealth Advisory Group. All previously worked in the Colorado Springs office of Merrill Lynch. Greg Garcia is a senior vice president of investments, Michael Garcia is a financial adviser and O'Connor and Knopp are client service associates.
Dawnellen Dotson, Jim Johnson and Mike Jorgensen have joined the board of trustees of Palmer Land Conservancy in Colorado Springs. Dotson is a consultant. Johnson owns Elk Glade Outfitters and Jorgensen is president of Red Noland Auto Group.
Shashi Gunda, vice president of clinical operations at Solace Pediatric Home Healthcare, has been appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a four-year term on the Colorado Physical Therapy Board.
Ross Dueber, a Colorado Springs resident who serves as chief operating officer of Canadian electronic testing equipment company Powerside, has been appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a four-year term on the Colorado Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education.