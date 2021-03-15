Kris Miller has joined Maher and Maher Law in Colorado Springs to oversee and expand the firm's personal injury practice. He had been in private practice and was a deputy district attorney in El Paso, Mesa and Teller counties, working as a trial attorney, liaison and supervisor.
Lisa Loeber has joined Melody Living Assisted Living and Memory Care in Colorado Springs as sales and marketing associate. She had been director of memory care and sales and marketing director at Brookdale Monument Valley Park.
Cathy Chilton, a retired major general in the Air Force Reserves, and Patricia Cone, vice president of memberships and special projects for the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, have been appointed to the UCHealth Memorial Hospital Board of Directors.
Jeff Mosher, Walt Hecox, Emma Mitchell and Matt Clarke have joined the board of directors of the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance. Mosher is marketing and events director for the city of Cripple Creek. Hecox is professor emeritus of economics at Colorado College. Mitchell is manager of member relations for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. Clarke is a program associate for the El Pomar Foundation.
Karen Evans has been appointed to the board of directors of the National Cybersecurity Center. She was chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security until January and also has served as first assistant secretary for cybersecurity, energy security and emergency response for the U.S. Department of Energy and administrator of the Office of Electronic Government and Information Technology at the Office of Management and Budget. She also founded the U.S. Cyber Challenge, a recruiting and training program for the cybersecurity industry.