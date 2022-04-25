Jonathan Liebert, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, has won the Amy McDowell Service to Small Business Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Denver District Office. McDowell was a longtime employee of the office.
David Surofccheck of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Karl Schwinck and Herman Tiemens of Wells Fargo Advisors, Bryan Lieungh and Kevin Devolve of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Benjamin Harvey of Summation Wealth Group of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Randy Halfpop of Raymond James Financial Services and Ross Haycock of Summit Wealth Group, all of Colorado Springs, were named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022. The award is based on client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations and quantitative criteria.
Ashton Radcliffe, practice manager of Vanguard Skin Specialists in Colorado Springs, was named national practice manager of the year by the Association for Dermatology Administrators and Managers.