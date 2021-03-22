David Zimmerman has been appointed publisher of Colorado Springs Christian publisher NavPress. A 28-year veteran of the Christian publishing industry, Zimmerman joined NavPress in 2014 as senior acquisitions editor after working in several roles, including executive editor, at InterVarsity Press and Scripture Press. He has a bachelor's degree in history and political science from Illinois Wesleyan University.
Joan Selman has been named major gifts director of Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. She has 22 years of experience in fundraising at the Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, where she was executive director, and at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. She has a master's degree in English from Governors State University.
John Chambers, former chairman and CEO of Cisco, has been named to the board of directors for Colorado Springs-based technology company Quantum Metric, which landed a $200 million venture capital investment in January. He is now CEO of venture firm JC2 Ventures in San Jose, Calif. He is an investor in Quantum Metric and mentor to its CEO, Mario Ciabarra,
Ralph Giordano of ArchAngel Productions and Nathaniel Shields of Shields Productions received silver Addy awards recently from the American Advertising Federation in the public service advertisement category for their promotional video of Special Kids Special Families' foster care and adoption services.