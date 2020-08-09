Scott Marble has been named chief operating officer of the Colorado Springs Conservatory. He had been an executive with the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club and the Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Marble spent 11 years as a professional ballet dancer before moving into the hotel industry. He has a bachelor's degree in hotel administration from the University of New Hampshire.
Pam McManus, CEO of Peak Vista Community Health Centers in Colorado Springs, has been elected to a two-year term on the board of the National Association of Community Health Centers, representing Colorado and five other Western states, starting Oct. 1. She has worked at Peak Vista for more than 28 years, including eight as president and CEO. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fort Lewis College and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
David Bell, owner of Great Adventure Counseling and Education Service of Colorado Springs, was reappointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a four-year term on the Colorado Board of Licensed Professional Counselor Examiners, where he serves as chair. He has been a counselor for 7½ years and served for 25 years in the Air Force.
Paul Hasty, owner of Tint Technologies in Colorado Springs, has been elected president of the Colorado Springs Executives Association, the first Black president in the organization's 60-year history. Andy Williamson of Consumer Credit Services was elected vice president, Spencer Swann of Colorado Canyon Signs was elected treasurer and Diane Ingolia of Focus on the Family was elected secretary. Hasty served 24 years in the Army.
Lola Woloch, president and CEO of the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce in Colorado Springs, has been appointed to the board of the Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce Executives. She is a management consultant and had worked in sales.
Joseph Gorman, a partner at Shakeshaft & Gorman Law Firm in Colorado Springs, was honored for winning one of the top 50 jury verdicts in Colorado in 2019 from topverdict.com and was named a Top 100 civil plaintiff lawyer this year by The National Trial Lawyers. He has a law degree from University of Denver.
Clarence Keon Bumpas of Colorado Springs has been selected for a $15,000 fellowship from the NBCC Foundation, an affiliate of the National Board for Certified Counselors as part of the group's NBCC Minority Fellowship Program for Addictions Counselors. Bumpas is a master's degree student in the clinical mental health counseling program at Colorado Christian University.