Judy Cara has been named executive director of the newly formed Colorado Springs chapter of Friends of the Children, a nonprofit that pairs children facing obstacles with a paid, professional mentor. She had been group sales manager for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs and previously worked in executive roles for Aleut Aerospace Engineering/Apogee Engineering, Catholic Health Initiatives, Kaiser Permanente., Mental Health America, Western Union Foundation, Intel Corp. and Colorado Interstate Gas, now Kinder Morgan.
Denise Perkins has been promoted to vice president of marketing and Michael Garrow has been hired as vice president of sales at the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs. Perkins had been director of sales and marketing. Garrow was director of sales at Meadowood Napa Valley for nine years and also served in management posts in the California resort's food and beverage operations. He also worked at The Peaks Resort & Spa in Telluride and Kingsmill Resort in Virginia.
Laura Hale has been promoted to director of sales and marketing at Jackson Creek Senior Living in Monument. She has been a sales associate and move-in coordinator since joining the retirement complex in 2018. She also spent nine years in several roles at Liberty Heights in Colorado Springs.
Jayme Wilson has been promoted to broker associate at Hoff & Leigh, a Colorado Springs commercial real estate company. He had been a marketing assistant and lead marketing manager.
Troy Stover, assistant director for business and administration for the Colorado Springs Airport, has been selected for the Aviation Excellence Award presented by the Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives. The award recognizes airport management professionals who have given substantial extra effort to ensure the promotion, operations, maintenance or development of aviation.