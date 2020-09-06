Dr. Joseph Gladwell and Dr. Eric Elliott have joined Kaiser Permanente in Colorado Springs. Gladwell will be a family medicine physician at the health plan's Briargate office, while Elliott will be an internal medicine physician at the plan's Parkside office. Gladwell received his medical degree from Ohio State University College, completed his residency at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and spent two years as medical director of Ohio Health. Elliott received his medical degree from the Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, where he later oversaw the internal medicine residency program.
Scott Gilson has joined Infinity Systems Engineering as vice president of market development. He has more than 30 years of management experience, including nine years as regional manager and director of business development for COLSA Corp. and a lengthy Air Force career that included serving three years as inspector general for Air Force Space Command. He has a bachelor's degree in information systems from Robert Morris University and a master's degree in human resources from Central Michigan University.
Jennifer Waller has been promoted to assistant vice president of lending for Aventa Credit Union. She had been consumer lending manager. She joined Aventa in 2014 as a consumer lending specialist after 17 years in various positions at U.S. Bank.
Patience Kabwasa has been promoted to executive director of Colorado Springs Food Rescue, effective Oct. 1, after spending nearly four years as director of food education. She started with the nonprofit as a volunteer and board member and later served as director of programs. She has a bachelor's degree in strategic communications from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
L. Martin Nussbaum has been named Colorado Lawyer of the Year for nonprofit and charities law by the Best Lawyers attorney ranking service. Nussbaum is a founding partner of Nussbaum Speir Gleason, a Colorado Springs law firm emphasizing First Amendment advocacy and serving religious institutions nationwide.