Dan Nordberg has been hired as Colorado Springs market president by Bank of Colorado, replacing Collyn Florendo, who will retire in September. He spent the last three years as director of rural affairs and regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration in Denver. He also served five years as a Colorado state representative and six years on the staff of U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs.
Chad Mason has been hired as business development manager by Infinite Disposal. He has more than 20 years in the trash and recycle industry in Colorado Springs for Springs Waste Systems, Bestway Disposal, BFI Industries and Waste Management.
Effie Rorke of Colorado Springs has been appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to complete a term ending Aug. 31, 2022, to the Colorado Food Systems Advisory Council, replacing Lynne Telford, CEO of Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, who resigned from the council. Rorke is senior director of public policy and communications for Feeding Colorado.
Barbara Myrick, president of B&M Construction in Colorado Springs, was reappointed and Stella Hodgkins, corporate citizenship manager for G.E. Johnson Construction of Colorado Springs, was appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to three-year terms on the Colorado Minority Business Advisory Council.