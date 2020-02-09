Grant Jones has been appointed vice president of wellness for the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs. Previously he was senior philanthropy officer for Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation in Colorado Springs for two years and spent three years as director of development for USA Fencing in Colorado Springs. He also was a clinical researcher for the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and practice director of Pain Management Medical Services, both in New York.
Sebastian Nutter has been named director of sales and marketing by StratusIQ, a Colorado Springs telecommunications company. He previously was a senior quality-assurance representative with American Express and was vice president of sales for Taues Corp., a local intellectual property consulting company.
Cari Hanrahan was hired by Peak Startup in Colorado Springs as a part-time executive consultant. She will continue as director of the Public Interest Fellowship Program and nonprofit initiatives for Colorado College. She will work with the Peak Startup board and others to refine the group's vision and programs.
Joe Garone has joined Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain as chief operating officer. He was president of Spire Motorsport’s No. 77 NASCAR Cup Series team and will continue with Spire Sports & Entertainment to find sponsors for both Spire and PPIR events and programs. He had been president and general manager of the now- defunct Furniture Row Racing team.
Eric Kniffin has been promoted to partner by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie in its Colorado Springs office. He is a part of the firm’s religious institutions group, where he has represented hundreds of churches, dioceses, school, and charities. He was legal counsel for the Beckett Fund for Religious Liberty and a trial attorney for the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.