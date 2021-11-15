Joey Bahnsen, Mark Bila, Victor Gonzalez, Sean Martin, Danielle Snell, Arnell Jimenez and Ashley Polito have joined RTA Architects in Colorado Springs. Bahnsen is an architect, while Bila and Gonzalez are emerging professionals. Martin is a construction administrator, Polito is marketing coordinator, Snell is an interior designer and Jimenez is a technical support team member.
Lawrence Wagner, CEO and founder of cybersecurity training company Spark Mindset, and Francis Vigil, training director of the Colorado Springs Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee, were reappointed by Gov. Jared Polis to three-year terms on the Colorado Workforce Development Council.