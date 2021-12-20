Karen Perryman has joined The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs as director of national accounts for the Mid-Atlantic region. She spent the last 11 years at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach in a similar role. She also held sales management posts at the Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va.; the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.
Tracey Johnson joined the Colorado Springs World Affairs Council as executive director and Elise Sappington was named the group's membership and program coordinator. Johnson is a former intelligence analyst specializing in Latin America with the Central Intelligence Agency and an attorney with a Houston law firm. She spent eight years on the Academy School District 20 Board of Education. Sappington was an intern with the council.
Henry Reitwiesner has joined FBT Architects in Colorado Springs as project executive. He recently retired from Academy School District 20 as executive director of its building fund and has spent more than 25 years in educational architecture, including positions with Pikes Peak Community College and School District 49.
Deepika Patel has joined the Developmental Pediatrics Department of Children's Hospital Colorado's Colorado Springs campus as a clinical psychologist. She had been a postdoctoral fellow in the department and an intern at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
Lisa Bachman, owner of Bachman PR in Colorado Springs, has received the 2021 Pinnacle Award for lifetime achievement in public relations from the Pikes Peak Public Relations Society of America.