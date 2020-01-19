Lisanne McNew, a self-employed leadership and management consultant based in Monument, has been appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to fill a term expiring June 9 on the Colorado Business Experiential Learning Commission. The panel develops, evaluates and puts into place integrated work-based education and training. McNew also serves on the Colorado Workforce Development Council and Pikes Peak Workforce Investment Board.
Mike Bohatch has joined Infront Webworks of Colorado Springs as senior search engine optimization and digital marketing specialist. He had been senior SEO manager and strategist for IBM in Greenwood Village, a senior SEO and web analyst for Insurance Technologies in Colorado Springs and worked as an independent contractor in SEO and web analytics.
Mike Kosters has been promoted to vice president of southern Colorado operations for Elder Construction of Colorado Springs. He had been a senior project manager. He had spent 30 years with GE Johnson Construction, also of Colorado Springs.
Sarah Cardwell has been promoted to office manager and executive assistant at DALA Financial Services, a Colorado Springs financial planning firm. She had been an administrative assistant with First Command Financial Planning.
BiggsKofford has hired 10 new employees and promoted three accountants into management positions. Bret Wichert joined the accounting firm as an audit partner. Kaila Lawson, Tyler Atkins and Jeff Mandarich were all promoted to audit manager. Emily West and Patricia Spencer joined BiggsKofford as senior tax associate and senior audit associate, respectively. Anna Smith, Kimberly Straith, Amber Vaught, Dusten Bradburn, William Scott, Janea Stiles and Rose Biolchini all joined the firm in associate roles.