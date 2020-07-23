Scott Shewey has been named chief planning and finance officer of Colorado Springs Utilities after working in an acting basis since September. He joined Springs Utilities in 2007 as a principle operations analyst for the Southern Delivery System project, a water pipeline completed in 2016. He also was accounting manager and general manager of financial services. Shewey also held financial analyst positions at Miller Brewing and Ford Financial and has bachelor's degrees in accounting and finance from Florida State University.
Stacy Fite has joined Green Pastures Motors in Colorado Springs as a manager and Elizabeth Haase has joined the company as executive assistant. Fite had been managing owner of Colorado Speed Co. in Colorado Springs for six years and had also managed restaurants and bars. Haase had been with Hot Rod Warriors, Colorado Speed Co. and two towing companies, all in Colorado Springs.
Dr. Emily Batson has been elected president of the Colorado Springs Dental Society. She owns a dental and prosthodontics practice in Colorado Springs and had been with Pickle Prosthodontics and worked in community health and private dental practice in Pueblo. She has a master's degree in prosthodontics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a dentistry degree from Indiana University. Batson completed a one-year advanced education program in dentistry at Fort Carson and was a brigade dental surgeon with the 1st Armored Division in Germany.