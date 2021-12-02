Luke Jensen has been named director of racquet sports at the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs. He was French Open doubles champion in 1993 and held the same titles at the West Side Tennis Club and Forest Hills Country Club, both in New York, and the Sea Island Resort in Georgia. He also is the longtime head coach for the New York Empire in the World Team Tennis professional league.
Barb Furr-Brodock was selected as resource development director of Forge Evolution, former Teen Court in Colorado Springs. She spent 15 years at the Pikes Peak United Way as director of resource development and major gifts as well as director of corporate campaigns. She also spent eight years as Pikes Peak chapter director of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Don Addy of Colorado Springs was appointed to a three-year term by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on the Colorado Post Board, which sets training and performance standards for Colorado law enforcement agencies. Addy is chairman of Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.