Lindsay Pack, general manager of the Office Based Labs & Hospital Solutions business of Philips, and Shelli Brunswick, chief operating officer of the Space Foundation, have been elected to the board of directors of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. Pack was director of regulatory affairs and later vice president of quality of Spectranetics before the Colorado Springs-based medical manufacturer was acquired by Philips. After the 2018 acquisition, she headed quality for the operation and became general manager in February. She had worked for the Food and Drug Administration and medical device manufacturer C.R. Bard, now part of Becton, Dickinson & Co. Brunswick had worked for the Air Force in acquisition and the Defense Contract Management Agency.
Ramsha Augatis joined Vladimir Jones as an administrative assistant, working remotely in Delaware before moving to Colorado Springs last month.
Stephanie Dombrowski, Shirley Stange, Mary Greenwood, Lisa Holbrook, Gina Allman, Suzi Gradisar, Matt Davidson, Greg Sands and Jeremy Hudson, all mortgage lenders with Ent Credit Union, have been named 2020 top producers by the National Mortgage News, an online publication covering the mortgage industry.