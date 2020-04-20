Amber Ptak was named CEO of the Community Health Partnership in Colorado Springs after serving as its interim CEO since November. She joined the organization in June as director of community partnerships and previously was senior development officer at the UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation. She also has worked with the Gill Foundation's Gay & Lesbian Fund for Colorado, TESSA and El Paso County Public Health. She has a bachelor's degree in public health from Western Michigan University and a master's degree in public administration from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Tim Cunningham has been selected CEO of Cheyenne Village, which provides residential support for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Colorado Springs area. He was executive director of Tri-Valley Developmental Services in Kansas and has worked for Res Care, Stepstone and Catholic Charities Adult Day Services, all in Wichita, Kan. He has a bachelor's degree in history from Wichita State University and a master's degree in medieval history from Durham University.
Dave Paul, CEO of Town & Country Residential Lending in Woodland Park, has been named to the board of directors of The Resource Exchange, which offers services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to become more independent. He served two terms as a Teller County Commissioner and has worked in the mortgage industry for more than 20 years.
Shelli Brunswick, chief operating office of the Space Foundation, has been named to the board of directors of Manufacturer’s Edge in Denver. The organization provides technical support and other services to Colorado manufacturers. She joined the Space Foundation in 2015 after a long Air Force career in acquisition and program management.