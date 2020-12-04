Cindy Pratt has been named chief financial officer of Peak Vista Community Health Centers in Colorado Springs. She spent the last 6½ years as chief financial officer of the Pueblo Community Health Center. She also worked as director of finance and accounting for Verisma Systems in Pueblo and as Northern California controller for Securitas Security Systems. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Wayland Baptist University and master's degree in business administration from the University of Colorado Denver.
Bobby Grinstead has become vice president of strategy for FoodMaven, the online food marketplace in Colorado Springs and Denver. He will be based in Colorado Springs and will work with independent food distributors to expand FoodMaven to three additional U.S. markets next year. Grinstead was a partner in The Grinstead Group, a specialized consulting company working with growers, shippers, wholesalers and food service operators. He has spent his career in food distribution.
Stephanie Surch has been named director of The Council of Neighbors and Organizations in Colorado Springs. She was hired by the nonprofit earlier this year as program officer after spending seven years with Criterium Bicycles in Colorado Springs as outreach coordinator. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Moravian College.
Alex Yoder, Danielle Rogers and Rob Lynde, all of Colorado Springs, have been named officers of the Colorado Landlord Legislative Coalition for 2021. Yoder, director of residential management for Dorman Real Estate Management, will be vice president; Rogers, comptroller of All Seasons, will be treasurer; and Lynde, owner of MileStone Real Estate Services, will be past president.
Cecilia Harry, chief economic development officer of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, has been named to the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives 2020 “40 Under 40” list of emerging leaders. The association has more than 9,000 members from 1,300 chambers of commerce and received more than 160 nominations for this year's competition from chamber executives and board members.