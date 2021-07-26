Reza Zaheri has been appointed chief information security officer for Colorado Springs-based software company Quantum Metric. He was the founder of 1:M Cyber Security, a Los Angeles security training company. He also had been director of digital forensics, incident response and security awareness for DirecTV/AT&T, a security engineer for the Los Angeles law firm Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton and held several security posts at ACC Capital Holdings/Ameriquest.
Larry Yonker has joined The Schuck Foundation in Colorado Springs as interim CEO. He recently retired as CEO of the Springs Rescue Mission. He joined the Colorado Springs homeless services provider in 2011 after working three years for the nonprofit as fundraising consultant. He also was a marketing and development executive for the Colorado Springs-based Christian child development ministry Compassion International.
Tiko Hardy was promoted to chief diversity officer and Jim Mancall was hired as executive director of strategic initiatives at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs. Hardy has been an assistant professor of social work and psychology since 2015 and has served as department chair, co-director of The Equity Project, director of diversity global learning and coordinator of the professional development and adjunct advancement program. Mancall had been assistant provost at Wheaton College Massachusetts and was assistant dean in the Advising Programs Office at Harvard University.