Molly Quinn has been named CEO of the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes in Colorado Springs. Quinn had been vice president of fitness and endurance partnerships with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. She has spent her entire 30-year career in event management, marketing and communications.
Brent Howe has joined the American Numismatic Association in Colorado Springs as chief financial officer. He had been chief financial officer and director of operations for General Dynamic Mission Systems' GPS Source segment. He held similar positions with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, NEK Advanced Securities Group, Aleut Management Services, SA Robotics and New Mexico State University. He has bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting and finance from Brigham Young University.
Camille Blakely has joined AdPro 360, a Colorado Springs advertising agency, as director of agency operations. She had been director of community engagement for The Resource Exchange, was president and a partner in the Blakely + Co. advertising agency and held executive positions with Graham Advertising, Team Automotive and the Burt Automotive Network. She has a bachelor's degree in English from The Colorado College.
Devon Eichhorst, joined Tek Experts in Colorado Springs as a team manager. He served nearly six years in the Army as a forward observer.
Candy Vandenberg, a business banker for Ent Credit Union, has been elected to the board of directors of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity. She has worked 44 years in the banking industry with Chase Bank, University National Bank in Fort Collins and Capitol Federal Savings. She is a former chair of the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce.