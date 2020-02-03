Ashlee Sack and Stephanie Chatman have joined Palmer Land Trust in Colorado Springs as communications and office coordinators. Sack, who lives in Cañon City, also works for Fremont Adventure Recreation, a local organization that helps create and maintain outdoor recreation opportunities in the Royal Gorge region. Chatman spent three years in the Army as a military police officer before getting a bachelor's degree in business and psychology from University of Maryland and a master's degree in business administration from Colorado Technical University.
Ed Gleason has joined the law firm now called Nussbaum Speir Gleason in Colorado Springs as a partner specializing in civil and commercial litigation. He spent more than 15 years as a partner with Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie in Colorado Springs. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Colorado State University and a law degree from Stanford University.
Dr. Matthew Angelidis of UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs has been appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a term expiring Aug. 1, 2023, on the Colorado Stroke Advisory Board. The panel evaluates potential strategies for stroke prevention and treatment and develops statewide needs assessments to improve care for stroke patients.
David Surofchek of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management; Kimberly Maez of Chrysalis Wealth Management, a wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services; and Ross Haycock of Summit Wealth Group, all of Colorado Springs, were named 2020 best-in-state wealth advisers by Forbes magazine. Advisers were selected by SHOOK Research based on in-person interviews, industry experience, regulatory compliance records, revenue production and assets under management.