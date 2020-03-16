Jill Robinson, owner, president and CEO of TRG Arts, a Colorado Springs-based consulting firm for cultural and arts professionals, has dropped the president's role from her responsibilities to focus on strategies to continue the company's growth. Keri Mesropov was promoted from vice president of client services to president and will focus on revenue growth, efficiency and serving as the company's chief talent officer. Lindsay Anderson was promoted from vice president of client development to chief operating officer responsible for operations, processes, technology, human resources and legal services.
Richard Strasbaugh has been named CEO of the Council of Neighbors and Organizations, an umbrella group for many homeowner and neighborhood organizations in the Colorado Springs area. He had been interim CEO since November and owned Strasbaugh Financial Advisory for 16 years. The nonprofit also named Lisa Bachman, owner of Bachman PR, as its board president.
John Geary and Gary Bradley, both of Colorado Springs, have been appointed trustees of Palmer Land Trust, which conserves 140,000 acres in 19 Colorado counties. Geary is owner and president of GLM Development Co., a land and timber business. Bradley is a real estate investor who also has worked in the banking and real estate industries.
Anthony Perez, chief operating officer of Infinity Cos., has been reappointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a three-year term on the Colorado Minority Business Advisory Council. Infinity is a Colorado Springs-based holding company for staffing, cleaning and transportation businesses.