Krista Heineke and Sara O'Brien have been promoted by The Broadmoor to director of public relations and director of marketing, respectively. Heineke joined the Colorado Springs resort in 2009 and previously was public relations and communications manager. She moved to Colorado Springs in 1984 to train for ice dancing at The Broadmoor World Arena and had co-owned a restaurant and public relations firm. O'Brien was hired in 2018 as marketing manager and was later promoted to senior marketing manager. She worked at marketing agencies GDS&M and Deutsch.
Dr. Jennifer Habashy and Staci Shupe have joined the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs at its Strata wellness center. Habashy is a naturopathic doctor who will evaluate patient medical histories, diets and lifestyles and counsel patients on preventative care and preventable disease. She had spent three years as an associate physician at The Hormone Zone in Scottsdale, Ariz. Shupe is Strata's medical aerthetician and laser professional and had worked at spa, private practice and Fairmont hotel in the Austin, Texas, area.
Shawn Murray, Patrick Mazza and Maria Surber have been named to the board of directors of the Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce in Colorado Springs. Murray is president and chief academic officer of Murray Security Services and is assigned to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. Mazza is owner of Colorado Professional Fiduciary Services. Surber is a an agent with State Farm Insurance.