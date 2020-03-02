John Stratton, who retired in 2018 as executive vice president and president of global operations for Verizon Communications, has joined the board of directors of Colorado Springs-based cybersecurity provider R9B. Stratton spent 25 years at Bell Atlantic, which became Verizon, in a variety of senior executive roles that included heading all consumer and business operations and serving as chief operating officer of Verizon Wireless.
Scott Richardson was promoted to college unit director at Northwestern Mutual's district office in Colorado Springs. He joined the company last year as a financial adviser and had been director of equipment operations at the Air Force Academy. Nate Samuel was promoted to growth and development director at the same office. He joined Northwestern Mutual as a financial adviser in 2014 after spending three years as supervisor of catering for corporate food service provider Guckenheimer.
Keith Hiatt has joined the north office Re/Max Properties Inc. after working 30 years as a senior machine specialist and trainer at DePuySynthes in Monument.
Terence Aires, Danielle Marquis and Michael Padilla, all of Colorado Springs, were among 24 Colorado drivers and 1,316 nationwide honored by delivery giant UPS for 25 or more years of accident-free driving.