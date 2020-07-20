Judy Cara has joined the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs as group sales manager. She had managed the planetarium at the U.S. Air Force Academy and previously worked for the Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Mental Health America, Western Union Foundation, Intel and Colorado Interstate Gas (now Kinder Morgan).
Matt Radcliffe, a digital strategist for Pikes Peak Community College, has been named district director for the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations. The district includes Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. He had been the district's assistant director. Before joining the college, he worked with Theatreworks, the Colorado Springs Independent and the Army.
Brian Tunnelle has been hired as audit partner for the Stockman Kast Ryan + Co. accounting firm in Colorado Springs. He had been a partner with Fraser, Moss Adams and Gelman, all California accounting firms. He has a master's degree in business administration from Pepperdine University.
Michael Stuzynski of The Rector Law Firm in Colorado Springs was named among the Top 40 criminal defense lawyers under 40 years old in Colorado by The National Trial Lawyers, an Alabama-based professional group. He has worked for Rector for a year and spent seven years in the Colorado State Public Defender's Office. He has a law degree from the University of Colorado.