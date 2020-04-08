Jess Bolen and Daveda Eisenstein have joined The Independence Center as community relations specialist and housing coordinator, respectively. Bolen started her career in the mental health and health care sector, before spending the past 18 years in marketing, including working in public relations for The Independence Center in 2015-16. She had been client, public relations and marketing director for Hammond Law Group in Denver and has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Oral Roberts University. Einsenstein had been a case manager and psychotherapist for a local counseling agency and still works part time with clients that have intellectual and developmental disabilities. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Carlos Garcia has been promoted to director of sales by Lee Spirits Co., which distills gin, liqueurs, whiskey and vodka. He was bar manager for the company's tasting rooms in Monument and downtown Colorado Springs. He also worked for Northwestern Mutual, several restaurants, UPS and Target. He has a bachelor's degree in innovation, finance and globalization from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.