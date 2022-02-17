Tim Cooper has been promoted to chief operating officer of Goodwill of Colorado after spending four years as vice president of operations and sales. He joined Goodwill of Colorado in 2017 after spending 10 years with the Indianapolis Goodwill, where he oversaw retail, transportation, warehousing, outlets and E-Commerce operations.
Matt Gendron, chief engagement officer of Ent Credit Union in Colorado Springs, and Vicki Lovato, an administrative law judge in Denver with the state of Colorado, were elected co-chairs of the Goodwill of Colorado board of directors and Ginna Morgan of Morgan Law of Colorado Springs is serving as vice chair. Christopher Jenkins, CEO, Norwood Development Group, also was named to the Goodwill Foundation board.
Dr. Tracy Kruzick has joined Asthma & Allergy Associates in Colorado Springs. She worked in private practice in Massachusetts and spent three years at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before returning to private practice in 2015 with Allergy Partners of Metro DC in Washington, D.C.
Kathryn Sokol has been hired by Ent Credit Union as vice president, digital marketing and marketing operations. She had spent more than 12 years with RightPoint, which helps companies improve the customer experience, including seven years as managing director of the company's Denver office.
Brenda Speer, a Colorado Springs attorney, has been elected president of the Colorado Springs Executives Association. Other officers are Kimberlie Griffis of Visit Colorado Springs, vice president; Christine Yocum of Cookie Charm, secretary; Joe Arant of Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, treasurer, and Trevor Dierdorff of Amnet IT and Cyber Security Services, past president.