Ken Gregg and Mike Riggs have been promoted to associate principal and Jon Bock, Jessica Massie, Darren Rouse and Eric Ward have been promoted to associate at RTA Architects of Colorado Springs. Riggs joined RTA in 2002 after receiving a bachelor's degree in architecture from Ball State University. Gregg joined the firm in 2005 after receiving an architecture degree from Kansas State University. Both are leaders in RTA's K-12 education unit. Bock joined RTA's health care team in 2012 after receiving a master's degree in architecture from University of Colorado at Denver. Bock manages the firm's building information modeling effort, which uses digital design simulations to manage all the information associated with a project. Massie joined RTA in 2007 after seven years with the Van Sant Group in Colorado Springs. She has a bachelor's degree in architecture from Kansas State University. Rouse joined RTA in 2016 and has a master's degree in architecture from the University of New Mexico. Ward joined RTA in 2008 after working for Anderson Knight Architects and 505 Design. He has a master's degree in architecture from Kansas State University.
Benjamin Kwitek, director of innovation at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, has been named with five others to the Small Business Development Center Advisory Board of the U.S. Small Business Administration. He also is a board member of the IP2 (Intellectual Property, Innovation and Prosperity) working group at Stanford University and is founder of Gellyfish Technology, Bullet Proof Technology, MyBetterSelfie, Roundabout Signs and InterForm.