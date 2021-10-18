Laura Rosendo has joined the Pikes Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation in Colorado Springs as executive director. She had been director of development and major gifts officer at Colorado College, business development manager at Regis University and communication and outreach program lead at the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
Luis Rosales and Luke Smith have joined Academy Bank in Colorado Springs as vice presidents in commercial banking. Rosales had been a commercial real estate loan officer for Security Service Federal Credit Union in Denver and vice president in business lending for BBVA Compass Bank in Birmingham, Ala. Smith had been vice president of commercial lending at The State Bank in Falcon and held several positions at NorthStar Bank of Colorado, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Bank and Bank of Colorado.
Damian McCabe, director of behavioral health-military affairs with UCHealth; Dr. Imad Melhem, chief medical officer of Diversus Health; and Sam Stephenson, executive director of Converge, a Colorado Springs arts and literature nonprofit, have been elected to the board of directors of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Colorado Springs.
Tammy Rivera, managing partner of BKD CPAs & Advisors offices in Colorado Springs, Denver and Salt Lake City, has received the Leader of Note Award from the Colorado Society of CPAs for helping clients meet compliance requirements and leading a companywide virtual conference for health care clients on COVID-19 pandemic relief funding.
Kevin McQueen, lead respiratory director for UCHealth, has been awarded the Leadership Practitioner of the Year award from the Colorado Respiratory Care Society. He also was awarded a fellowship with the American Association for Respiratory Care.