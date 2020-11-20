Liesl Schmidt has been named West region executive of U.S. Bank's community banking division, based in Colorado Springs. She and two other regional executives will manage 8,600 employees in 1,000 branch offices. She has been with the bank for nearly 25 years and had been president of the bank's Mountain region, which includes Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Before moving to Colorado Springs two years ago, she spent most of her career in Northern California, serving as regional president and community banking manager.
Dawn Darvalics has been named president of Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care in Colorado Springs. She has more than 18 years of experience in health, hospice and palliative care and also had been a consultant with consulting giants KPMG and Arthur Anderson. She was director of quality and education for Care Synergy, parent of Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care, and held a similar role at the Denver Hospice.
Brian Bradley, business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 113, in Colorado Springs, was reappointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a three-year term on the Colorado Correctional Industries Advisory Committee. He has worked with the union since 2013 and had been a foreman with Lenz Electric and an electrician with Sturgeon Electric.