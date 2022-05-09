Kelsey Nolan has been promoted to president and CEO of The Dakota Foundation in Colorado Springs. She was executive director since 2019 and has served on the foundation’s board since 2013. She has worked for Collective Retreats, Guild Education, Kapow and Destination Services Corp., mostly in the Denver area.
Gary Butterworth, who has been CEO of the Pikes Peak Community Foundation in Colorado Springs for six years, will leave the foundation this month. The foundation’s board has begun a search process to replace him.
Dave Dazlich has been named vice president, government affairs, of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC. He was director of government affairs for the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce since 2019 and had been deputy director of government affairs for the Building Industry Association of Riverside County in California and a lobbyist in Denver for the oil and gas industry.
Steve Sauer has been promoted to managing director by BKD CPAs & Advisors in the company’s Colorado Springs office. He joined BKD, which will be called Forvis when it merges with DHG in June, since 2007 and was a director.
Kum Suk Cano, a room attendant at The Broadmoor, and Hanna Osuch, a spa technician at the Spa at The Broadmoor, were among finalists for Forbes Travel Guides Employee of the Year Awards. Cano, who joined the Colorado Springs resort in 1989, was a finalist in the hotel category and Osuch, who joined the spa in 2002, was a finalist in the spa category.
Robert Nartker, chief operating officer of Peak Vista Community Health Centers in Colorado Springs, and Steve Bigari, CEO of Synq3 Restaurant Solutions in Colorado Springs, have been named to the 2022 Colorado Titan 100, which recognizes the state’s top C-level executives. The annual award, sponsored by Milwaukee-based accounting and consulting firm Wipfli, is given in Colorado and five other cities and states.
