Mitchell Roth has added CEO to his titles at Roth Industries, a Colorado Springs-based company that specializes in manufacturing, distributing, selling and marketing fresh prepared foods. He already serves as president and chief operating officer and replaces his father, J.W. Roth, as CEO. J.W. Roth will become executive chairman of the company's board. J.W. and Mitchell Roth cofounded the company in 2015.
Alexa Gromko has joined AdPro 360, a Colorado Springs advertising agency, as communications director. She spent 15 years developing communications strategies for executives participating in leadership training programs at Center for Creative Leadership in Colorado Springs. She had been a television news anchor and reporter, at KDVR FOX 31 News in Denver and KRDO-TV NewsChannel 13 in Colorado Springs, as well as stations in Lexington, Ky., and Portland, Ore.
Ryan Wolfe has joined mechanical contractor Murphy Co. as service sales account manager in the company's Colorado Springs office. He had been with Tolin Mechanical Systems in Colorado Springs, Pacific Rim Mechanical in San Diego and Control Air Conditioning Service in Anaheim, Calif.
William Hoffman, Jr. , a senior principal engineer at CTL Thompson in Colorado Springs, was appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a four-year term on the Colorado Board of Licensure for Architects, Professional Engineers and Professional Land Surveyors.
Wendy Asay, an environmental specialist with Colorado Springs Utilities, was appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a four-year term on the Colorado Water and Wastewater Facility Operators Certification Board.