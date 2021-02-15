Amanda Thomas has been named executive director at The Bridge at Colorado Springs, an assisted living center. She had been assistant executive director of The Carillon at Belleview Station in Denver. She also held management positions with Mosaic, which provides services to people with intellectual disabilities, in both Colorado Springs and Kansas City, Kan. and was area director Special Olympics in Kansas City, Mo.
Terry LaMantia has joined Melody Living's memory care and assisted living center in Colorado Springs as executive director. He has nearly 30 years of experience and had been administrator at SavaSeniorCare in Colorado Springs. LaMantia has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Brigham Young University and a master's degree in business administration from Northwest Nazarene University.
Diane Reitan has been promoted to marketing director at Silver Key Senior Services in Colorado Springs after five months as a multimedia intern. She had been major gifts officer at the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Orchestra and also managed marketing, fundraising and volunteers at Partners in Housing in Colorado Springs.
Nathan Clyncke, executive director of Rocky Mountain Community Land Trust in Colorado Springs, has been appointed to the Affordable Housing Advisory Council of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka, Kan. He served in the Marine Corps for 21 years.
Barbara Myrick, president of B&M Construction, has been elected chair of the Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce. Other officers include Vickie Drew, senior vice president of Bank of Colorado, past chair; Candy Vandenberg, business banker at Ent Credit Union, treasurer, and Lisa Blattner, attorney, secretary. New board members include Blattner, Cindy Sabbagh, vice president of operations, McDivitt Law Firm; Kathleen Seerup, vice president and chief nursing officer, Children’s Hospital Colorado–Colorado Springs, and Shabana Walker, director of channel support and product sales, Comcast NBCUniversal.
Robert Giunta, customer advisory center manager at U.S. Bank in Colorado Springs, has been elected to the board of directors of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity and will serve on the nonprofit's finance committee.