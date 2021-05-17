Matthew Duguid has been appointed vice president of the Colorado Springs office of Denver-based BluSky Restoration Contractors. Duguid, who began his career in the construction and contracting industry more than 25 years ago, joined BluSky as a project manager in 2016. He was promoted to project director a year later.
Todd Matia, an investment adviser with Harvey Investment Management, has become a certified financial fiduciary through a training program and certification process by the National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries. He joined Harvey Investment Management in 2019.
Dr. Darvi Rahaman, vice president of medical services at Peak Vista Community Health Centers, won the Outstanding Service Award from the Children’s Hospital Colorado. The award recognizes members of medical staff who provide outstanding service to Children’s Hospital Colorado. Rahaman joined Peak Vista in 1999 as its only pediatrician and expanded the pediatric department to 13 pediatricians and five other providers in four locations, including two school-based health centers.