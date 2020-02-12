Katy Houston-Hartshorn and Miranda Reese have joined Red Energy Public Relations of Colorado Springs as marketing & event manager and marketing coordinator, respectively. Houston-Hartshorn will mostly work with clients in the hospitality, financial and sustainability industries; she had been marketing coordinator for the Downtown Partnership, gift-in-kind coordinator for the Springs Rescue Mission and co-founder and president of Empowering Education, all in Colorado Springs. Reese was event and marketing manager for Sweet Celebration Spa of Colorado Springs.
Genevieve Fellhauer, Zach Inman and Taylor Wilkinson have joined Re/Max Properties Inc. in Colorado Springs. Fellhauer will be part of the Gold Medal Team at the company's north office. Inman, who had been with Dutch Bros. Coffee, also will work at the north office. Wilkinson, who had been with construction giant Mortenson and child care provider Bright Horizons, will work at the south office.
Alison Brown, president and CEO of Colorado Springs-based NAVSYS Corp., and Susan Helms, principal and owner of Orbital Visions of Colorado Springs, were elected to the National Academy of Engineering. The Washington, D.C.-based group selected 87 new U.S. members and 18 international members and now has 2,309 U.S. members and 281 international members. Academy membership honors contributions to engineering research, practice or education.
Brandon and Jenn Kolk, owners of Brightway, The Kolk Agency, have been named by Brightway Insurance as 2019 West Sales Leaders as owners of the top-selling agency in a region that includes California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. They opened The Kolk Agency in 2018 after working for insurance giant State Farm.