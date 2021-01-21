Lindsay Schultz of Colorado Springs has been promoted to CEO of MRC Recruiting, an executive search firm specializing in precious metals mining and the resource sector, that is headquartered in Denver and Albuquerque, N.M. She has been with the company for 15 years and was vice president. She has a bachelor’s degree in human resources and organizational behavior from the University of New Mexico and a master's degree in business administration from Arizona State University.
Tammy Rivera of Colorado Springs will be promoted to managing partner of BKD CPAs & Advisors for its Colorado and Salt Lake City operations on June 1. She has been with the accounting firm for 21 years as an audit manager and was appointed as a partner in 2017. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Colorado State University.
Andy Merritt has joined The O’Neil Group Company of Colorado Springs as chief strategy officer. He had been state director for former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, chief defense industry officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and served on the staff of former U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, former U.S. Sen. Wayne Allard and former U.S. Sen. Hank Brown, all Colorado Republicans. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and served in the U.S. Army.
Jennifer Taylor, has been hired as the first executive director of the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute. She has held marketing posts with Milestones for Growth, Bryan Construction, ERA Shields Real Estate, Facilitek, Berwick Electric and Kinder Morgan and also was vice president of local industry for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from University of Northern Colorado.
Frank Caris has been named honorary consul for Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming by The Consulate General of The Netherlands. He is president and CEO of dpiX LLC, a Colorado Springs-based manufacturer of digital X-ray media. He also was general manager for a health care incubator for NXP Semiconductors and held several executive roles for Philips. Caris has a master's degree in business law and intellectual property from Leiden University and masters degrees in business administration from the University of Rochester and the University of Rotterdam.
Jarrett Ryan Moses of Colorado Springs was appointed to a four-year term on the Colorado State Housing Board by Gov. Jared Polis. He recently retired from the Army and last served as an Assistant Professor in the Defense Strategy, Acquisition, and Resourcing Department at the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy of the National Defense University.
Nathan Clyncke, executive director of Rocky Mountain Community Land Trust in Colorado Springs, has been appointed to the Affordable Housing Advisory Council of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka, Kan. He served in the Marine Corps for 21 years.
Barbara Myrick, president of B&M Construction, has been elected chair of the Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce. Other officers include Vickie Drew, senior vice president of Bank of Colorado, past chair; Candy Vandenberg, business banker at Ent Credit Union, treasurer, and Lisa Blattner, attorney, secretary. New board members include Blattner, Cindy Sabbagh, vice president of operations, McDivitt Law Firm; Kathleen Seerup, vice president and chief nursing officer, Children’s Hospital Colorado–Colorado Springs, and Shabana Walker, director of channel support and product sales, Comcast NBCUniversal.