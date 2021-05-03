Deana Hunt has joined Catholic Charities of Central Colorado as vice president of family services. She was vice president of community impact with Pikes Peak United Way and had been the executive director of Child Care Connections. Hunt has a bachelor's degree in human development, family studies and related services from Utah State University.
Erin Leach joined the Colorado Springs law firm of Mulliken Weiner Berg & Jolivet as an associate attorney, specializing in civil and commercial litigation, including construction and employment litigation. She spent seven years with a St. Louis, Mo., law firm, where she was a litigation and employment law attorney. Leach has bachelor's degrees in economics and Spanish from Denver University and law degree from University of Missouri.
Daniel Rusch of Colorado Springs has been appointed to the Board of Directors at Nation’s Finest, a veteran service organization based in Santa Rosa, Calif. Rusch has been data architect for the U.S. Olympic Committee in Colorado Springs for six years and served 5½ years in the U.S. Army.