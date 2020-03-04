Mary Harrington has joined Peak Vista Community Health Centers as senior vice president of clinical operations. She had spent 20 years with Centura Health, including serving as business manager of Penrose Health Learning Center. She has a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University and a master's degree in education, curriculum and instruction, coaching and administration.
James D. Sanders and Halcyon Driskell, both of Colorado Springs, were appointed to four-year terms on the State Board of Addiction Counselor Examiners by Gov. Jared Polis. He also appointed Karen Cook-Willis of Colorado Springs, who represents executives with good risk management experience in the insurance industry, to a two-year term on the Workers' Compensation Cost Containment Board.