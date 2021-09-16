Tristan Gearhart has been named chief planning and finance officer of Colorado Springs Utilities. He has been acting chief financial officer since July and has been with the city-owned enterprise for 12 years in a variety of management roles. He had been a financial analyst for Honeywell Technology Solutions and an accountant with DLMG Accountants and Advisors.
Tariq Collins has cofounded and serves as chief financial officer of Eagle Financial Group, a Colorado Springs company that offers financial and tax planning services to individuals and business owners. He had been a financial representative with Northwestern Mutual and served in the Army at Fort Carson.
Dave Tanis has joined Raymond James & Associates as a financial advisor in Colorado Springs. He had spent 24 years with Stifel Financial, also in Colorado Springs.
J.P. Arnold, marketing and business development manager for Bridgers and Paxton in Colorado Springs, has been named sponsorship chair of the Society of Marketing Professional Services Colorado chapter.
Michelle Talarico, founder and owner of the Picnic Basket Catering Collective in Colorado Springs, has received the 2021 Smith-Tutt Positive Impact Award from the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute. Lori Jarvis-Steinwert, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Colorado Springs, received the first Cathy O. Robbins Award for Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership from the institute.