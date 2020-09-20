Emily Shuman has been named director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center in Colorado Springs. She had been deputy director and has worked for the nonprofit since 2018. She also worked forTthe Gazette, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center and Special Kids/Special Families, a local nonprofit. She has a bachelor's degree in human resources, information technology administration and management from Western Governor's University.
Kathryn Perry has been hired by Park State Bank & Trust in Woodland Park as vice president of lending after joining the bank in April as a temporary contractor to manage the Paycheck Protection Program lending process. During a five-month period, she processed 215 loans totaling more than $5 million, helping to preserve more than 1,000 jobs. She had been the longtime CEO of CHOICES, which operates pregnancy and parenting centers in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek. Perry began her banking career with the federal Resolution Trust Corp. and Citibank.
Donald DeAngelis has been hired as regional manager of the Southern Colorado Health Network in Colorado Springs. He has worked for Bellandi Group South, One Colorado and The Independence Center, which are all in Colorado Springs, and the Maya Health Alliance in Guatemala. DeAngelis has a bachelor's degree in Spanish from University of Northern Colorado and a master's degree in philanthropic leadership from the University of Denver.
Gail Benjamin Colvin has been elected to the El Pomar Foundation board of trustees. Colvin has served on El Pomar’s Pikes Peak Regional Council for four years. She is director of staff of the Air Force Academy. Her 30-year military career included work in joint military doctrine, research and development and weapon systems acquisition.