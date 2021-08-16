Mark Bittle has been named vice president of membership for the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corp. He has been a self-employed business development consultant and had worked for The Gazette and CenturyLink, now called Lumen Technologies. He had been a volunteer with the chamber as an ambassador and member of its Small Business Advisory Council.
Harold Geolingo and Sean Holloway have been named vice presidents of operations for Peak Vista Community Health Centers in Colorado Springs. Geolingo has more than 30 years of health care management experience, including 20 years in the U.S. Army, where he was chief of clinical operations at Evans Army Community Hospital at Fort Carson and was chief of operations in the Office of the 1st Corps Command Surgeon. He also held management posts with Kaiser Permanente in several Colorado locations and AllHealth Network in Littleton. Holloway spent more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, much of it in the Medical Service Corps. He had been administrator of the 10th Medical Group at the Air Force Academy.
Erica Oakley-Courage has been promoted to associate vice president of grants and Alana Lipscomb has been hired as coordinator of the Emerging Leaders Development program at the El Pomar Foundation in Colorado Springs. She had been grants manager since joining the foundation in 2018 and has eight years of experience with local nonprofits, including the Palmer Land Trust and American Heart Association. Lipscomb had spent five years with Shine Nation, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that helps students get involved in theatrical arts.