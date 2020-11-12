Erin Hannan, Zuleika Johnson and Stacy Pons have all joined the Colorado Springs-based El Pomar Foundation in management roles. Hannan, who had been overseeing the foundation's communications as a contractor, has been named as vice president of communications. She had been executive director of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College and held management positions at the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, the Vladimir Jones advertising agency and Guess? Inc. in Los Angeles. Johnson will become vice president of opportunity and outreach on Jan. 1, after Theophilus “Theo” Gregory retires. Johnson is now co-chair of El Pomar's Emerging Leaders Development program Hispanic Advisory Council and serves on three subcommittees. She had been associate director of development at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and has worked for four other nonprofits. Stacy Pons is El Pomar's assistant controller and business manager, following the retirement of Terri Hutcherson. Pons is a certified public accountant and had been controller of the Widefield Water & Sanitation District and worked as an accountant for several companies and government agencies.
Maxy Levy has joined Park State Bank & Trust in Woodland Park as operations officer, overseeing tellers and personal bankers and also working on information technology and other projects. He had been a cloud technology consultant with Oracle with a focus on financial products.
Dorian Holmes, a senior at North Carolina A&T State University and HBCUvc year 2 fellow, has joined Exponential Impact, a Colorado Springs program to help technology startups grow. He has completed internships at Microsoft, Facebook, and Palo Alto Networks in software development and management. HBCUvc is a program that trains students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) in venture capital and technology entrepreneurship.
Rebecca Diaz has been selected for the Outstanding Woman in Banking Award by BankBeat magazine. She is vice president of Legacy Bank, where she has worked for nearly eight years after starting as a loan processor. She began her career in banking as a teller and worked in mortgage and commercial lending.